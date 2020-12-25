‘Complete travesty of truth’: Opposition rejects PM’s remark on farm laws

india

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 11:50 IST

Opposition leaders on Thursday termed as “baseless” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that the parties are lying to the farmers, saying such accusations are a “complete travesty of truth”.

In a joint statement, the opposition leaders expressed solidarity with the farmers who are protesting at various Delhi borders against the three farm laws passed recently by the Parliament.

“PM must stop baseless accusations, repeal farm laws. We register our strong protest against the baseless allegations being made by Prime Minister Modi, accusing the opposition parties of ‘repeatedly lying’ to the farmers about the new farm laws and using them for their politics. The Prime Minister’s accusations are a complete travesty of truth,” read the statement.

The joint statement was signed by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Sitaram Yechury of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja, Farooq Abdullah of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav, TR Baalu of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Manoj Bhattacharya of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Debabrata Biswas of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) and Dipankar Bhattacharya of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

“We have expressed our solidarity with the protesting farmers. The call for this ongoing historic struggle was given by more than 500 kisan organisations from all over the country under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). Many of us had opposed these agri laws when they were being enacted in Parliament without discussions or proper consideration. MPs who sought a vote were suspended,” it added.

In an address to farmers of Madhya Pradesh on December 18, the Prime Minister had reiterated his government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers and explained his government’s view of the three farm laws being a step towards making their lives better.

Modi had also attacked the opposition for “misleading” the farmers on agri laws and compared his government’s agriculture ‘report card’ with that of the previous government.

But the opposition parties dismissed the accusations.

“Among the many unsubstantiated accusations made, one of them is that those who spoke of agrarian reforms in election manifestos earlier are now opposing (the farm laws). Yes, we are for reforms, but what sort of reforms? Opposition parties seek reforms to strengthen Indian agriculture; enhance the prosperity of our farmers; and ensure continued food security for our people and the country. The present farm laws undermine these very objectives,” the opposition leaders said.

“Among the ‘big lies’ that the opposition is supposedly spreading, one is on the MSP. The PM claims (the government is for) implementing the Swaminathan Commission Report in this regard. This report had recommended an MSP of C2+50%, while this government, at best, implements A2+50%. In fact, this government told the Supreme Court its inability to implement C2+50% MSP. Who is spreading untruths?” they asked.

The opposition leaders also denied the accusation that they are shooting from the shoulders of the farmers in order to regain lost political ground.

Despite tall claims of implementing a higher MSP, farmers’ distress due to indebtedness is growing, leaving a record number of them with no other recourse than committing suicide, they claimed.

The opposition parties also demanded repeal of the three farm laws and withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

“We demand that the present agri laws be repealed along with the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Following this, discussions on agrarian reforms must be held by the central government with the farmers and all stakeholders. On the basis of these consultations, new enactments may be considered by Parliament, if necessary, by convening a special or a joint session,” the statement added.