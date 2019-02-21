Concessions rain on Sikhs as Kashmiris thank for helping post Pulwama attack

When Kashmiris were reportedly targeted across the country as a fallout of the Pulwama attack on CRPF convoy, Sikhs went out of their way to help the Valley’s students and businessmen.

Now Kashmiris are reciprocating the warmth, by offering free admissions, discounts, free tours and stay in hotels and even free legal consultations.

An attack on a CRPF convoy by a local Jaish operative killing 40 personnel, had reportedly triggered attacks and harassment of Kashmiri students and businessmen in various parts of the country outside the Valley.

However, several posts and pictures of Sikh youths, voluntary organizations helping Kashmiri students in different parts of Jammu, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand did the rounds on social media.

Some students who returned to the Valley also narrated tales of how Sikhs offered free accommodations, food, transport to them and community members guarded the hostels at night when they were threatened by mobs asking them to leave their hostels and rented places.

In return, hundreds of Valley people are now posting messages offering free services to Sikh community members. Presently more than 80,000 Sikhs live in the Valley.

“If any Sikh brother needs a legal assistance, I will provide them free assistance till disposal of the case,” wrote advocate Hilal Ahmad Dar on social media.

Another message was posted by Usmania coaching centre Srinagar also offering a free class 10, 11 and 12 coaching for Sikh students. In another post, owner of hotel Alazizia in the city said, “If any Sikh brother needs accommodation in Srinagar, he will get it free.”

Another message from owner of uniform shop located at Bijbhera town in South Kashmir promised free school uniforms for the Sikhs.

“My sale and service centre near old fire service station Handwara will be giving 15% discount to Sikhs on generator sets, invertors and power spray motors,” wrote Mateen Banday from Handwara in Kupwara on his Facebook page.

“I will be offering free admission and free education to the members of the Sikh community in my school from nursery to class 10 for 13 years, as a goodwill gesture,” said Shaheen Ahmad Lone who owns a private school in north Kashmir’s Kanispora area.

“I was moved by the goodwill gesture of the members of the Sikh community in Punjab, Haryana and Jammu. Some Sikhs even spent thousands of rupees from their pockets to save Kashmiri students and traders and I want to do something for the community,” Lone said, adding that he will be creating job opportunities for the community members in his school.

‘Wanted to avoid another 1984 riots’

The Sikh community has appreciated and welcomed this gesture from the people of Valley.

“As a community, we deeply felt the pain of losing innocent young ones during the riots in 1984. All over India, Sikhs volunteered to provide food shelter and transport to Kashmiri boys feeling insecure and brought them to community halls and gurdwaras so that 1984 incidents are not repeated,” said Nirmal Singh, a retired engineer and now a social worker.

He said now as a return gesture, many Kashmiri Muslims and associations are offering free and concessional services for our community members which are appreciable. “These kind deeds will deepen our bonds and is also a lesson for our younger generations.”

J&K Sikh Coordination Committee chairman Jagmohan Raina termed this as a great gesture from the people of Kashmir.

