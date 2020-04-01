Cong hits out PM Modi over medical supplies to Serbia

india

The Congress launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for what it called a “heartless” act to supply medical equipment to Serbia at a time when India’s health workers are struggling to get the necessary medical supplies in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Congress’s offensive came in response to a tweet by an official account of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Serbia.

“The 2nd cargo Boeing 747 with 90t of medical protective equipment landed from India to Belgrade today. The transportation of valuable supplies purchased by @SerbianGov has been fully funded by the #EU while @UNDPSerbiaorganized the flight & ensured the fastest possible delivery,” said the UNDP in Serbia in one of its tweets.

At the Congress’s press briefing through video-conferencing, party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill hit out the government on the issue. He alleged that when doctors and nurses across the country were demanding better equipment, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government was exporting PPEs (personal protective equipment) to Serbia.

“What is this happening Mr Prime Minister Narendra Modi? While Frontline Indian Health workers are struggling for protective equipment we are supplying Serbia. Air India to fly out Germans and 90 tonnes of Protective Medical Equipment to Serbia...,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari tweeted.

Shergill too criticised the government for using Air India to fly out German nationals to their homes when Indian migrant labourers are dying on the roads. “This is heartless, shameless and brainless behaviour of the BJP government,” he alleged.