e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 31, 2019

Cong must appoint UP unit president soon, Priyanka told

A party leader familiar with the development said Tiwari insisted that the party should contest the bypolls in the state while Punia stressed the need for appointing the office bearers keeping in mind the caste equations.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2019 01:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Lucknow
In the senior leaders’ meet, Priyanka was told that Congress should immediately appoint a new state chief as incumbent Raj Babbar had already resigned.
In the senior leaders’ meet, Priyanka was told that Congress should immediately appoint a new state chief as incumbent Raj Babbar had already resigned. (HT FILE)
         

Former Union minister Jitin Prasada on Friday urged Congress general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to stay in Lucknow for a longer duration for regular interaction with the party workers and leaders.

In the senior leaders’ meet, Priyanka was told that Congress should immediately appoint a new state chief as incumbent Raj Babbar had already resigned.

Senior leaders Mohsina Kidwai, Pramod Tiwari, Sriprakash Jaiswal, RPN Singh, Pradeep Jain ‘Aditya’, Nirmal Khatri and PL Punia were also present.

A party leader familiar with the development said Tiwari insisted that the party should contest the bypolls in the state while Punia stressed the need for appointing the office bearers keeping in mind the caste equations. They also suggested that a long-term campaign programme should be chalked out to galvanise the party cadre across the state.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 01:15 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss