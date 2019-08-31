Cong must appoint UP unit president soon, Priyanka told

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 01:15 IST

Former Union minister Jitin Prasada on Friday urged Congress general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to stay in Lucknow for a longer duration for regular interaction with the party workers and leaders.

In the senior leaders’ meet, Priyanka was told that Congress should immediately appoint a new state chief as incumbent Raj Babbar had already resigned.

Senior leaders Mohsina Kidwai, Pramod Tiwari, Sriprakash Jaiswal, RPN Singh, Pradeep Jain ‘Aditya’, Nirmal Khatri and PL Punia were also present.

A party leader familiar with the development said Tiwari insisted that the party should contest the bypolls in the state while Punia stressed the need for appointing the office bearers keeping in mind the caste equations. They also suggested that a long-term campaign programme should be chalked out to galvanise the party cadre across the state.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 01:15 IST