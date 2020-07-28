Congress asks why Chinese company allowed into power sector in J&K

india

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 18:16 IST

The Congress on Tuesday asked the government why a Chinese company with links to the PLA has been allowed into the strategic power sector in Jammu and Srinagar.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said at a briefing that the company named Dongfang was even banned by the World Bank.

“This company named Dongfang is active in many countries. It has a special relationship with Pakistan. It is not only under the direct control of Chinese government and army, but the World Bank also imposed a ban on it last year due to allegations of corruption,” Khera said.

“We want to know from the Prime Minister why a controversial Chinese company is being allowed to come up in the border states that too in a strategically important area like energy?”

Khera claimed that Dongfang has been given a contract for two lakh smart meters and warned that because it involves radio technology there is a danger of the two cities facing blackout or even data theft.

“The company which got this contract subcontracted to Dongfang the remote communication technology component. In any smart meter the radio frequency system is a very critical component. If a company has the RF technology of a smart meter, that company can access the data of the consumer… that company can ensure a blackout in that area within minutes,” he said.

Khera said while the government was right in banning Chinese mobile phone apps, it made no sense to allow a Chinese company to allow a foothold into a vital sector in strategic locations like Jammu and Srinagar.

“On the one hand, apps related to China are being banned, on the other hand, why is important data of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir being given to a Chinese company?”

He said although trade is important, it should not compromise strategic interests.

“Along with diplomacy, trade is also an important factor for the relationship between two countries. But no country does trade while risking its strategic interests,” Khera said.