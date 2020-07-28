e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress asks why Chinese company allowed into power sector in J&K

Congress asks why Chinese company allowed into power sector in J&K

The Congress said that while the government has banned Chinese apps it made no sense to allow a Chinese company foothold into a vital sector in strategic locations like Jammu and Srinagar

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 18:16 IST
hinduatntimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
hinduatntimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Congress says that Chinese company Dongfang is supplying the remote communication technology component for smart meters in Jammu and Srinagar.
The Congress says that Chinese company Dongfang is supplying the remote communication technology component for smart meters in Jammu and Srinagar.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Congress on Tuesday asked the government why a Chinese company with links to the PLA has been allowed into the strategic power sector in Jammu and Srinagar.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said at a briefing that the company named Dongfang was even banned by the World Bank.

“This company named Dongfang is active in many countries. It has a special relationship with Pakistan. It is not only under the direct control of Chinese government and army, but the World Bank also imposed a ban on it last year due to allegations of corruption,” Khera said.

“We want to know from the Prime Minister why a controversial Chinese company is being allowed to come up in the border states that too in a strategically important area like energy?”

Khera claimed that Dongfang has been given a contract for two lakh smart meters and warned that because it involves radio technology there is a danger of the two cities facing blackout or even data theft.

“The company which got this contract subcontracted to Dongfang the remote communication technology component. In any smart meter the radio frequency system is a very critical component. If a company has the RF technology of a smart meter, that company can access the data of the consumer… that company can ensure a blackout in that area within minutes,” he said.

Khera said while the government was right in banning Chinese mobile phone apps, it made no sense to allow a Chinese company to allow a foothold into a vital sector in strategic locations like Jammu and Srinagar.

“On the one hand, apps related to China are being banned, on the other hand, why is important data of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir being given to a Chinese company?”

He said although trade is important, it should not compromise strategic interests.

“Along with diplomacy, trade is also an important factor for the relationship between two countries. But no country does trade while risking its strategic interests,” Khera said.

tags
top news
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, says China
Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, says China
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Rajasthan cabinet sticks to July 31 as assembly session date, reply sent to governor
Rajasthan cabinet sticks to July 31 as assembly session date, reply sent to governor
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
Owaisi alleges PM Modi will violate ‘constitutional oath’ by attending Ram Temple ceremony
Owaisi alleges PM Modi will violate ‘constitutional oath’ by attending Ram Temple ceremony
Watch: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hrs
Watch: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hrs
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In