Congress issues 10-point norm for Haryana ticket aspirants

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:30 IST

The Congress has issued 10-point criteria for the ticket-seekers for the Haryana Assembly elections to be held on October 21. The party also extended the deadline for submission of forms for party tickets from September 23 to September 25.

The Haryana Congress President Kumari Selja tweeted, “seeing the enthusiasm of the ticket seekers and membership drive, the deadline for the submission of forms has been extended to September 25.”

According to the norms, the ticket aspirants must wear khadi, be tee-totallers, follow the ‘Gandhian way of life’, believe in secular values or must not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed or religion in their public or personal life.

The candidates will have to sign an undertaking that they will not go against the party-line and policies at any public forum, according to the application form issued by the Congress.

Khadi was a way of life and every congressman must follow Gandhian ideals, said former state party chief Ashok Tanwar.

The party recently had to face a lot of dissenting voices from within over the abrogation of Article 370. It’s different thing that the Congress maintains that it has inner-party democracy and everyone has a right to speak his/her mind.

The Congress has set up a screening committee under Madhusudan Mistry to scrutinise forms filled by ticket-seekers. It will recommend panel of candidates to the central party election committee for final decision.

The Congress is gearing up to take on the BJP, which is seeking second term. The Congress appears to be a divided house with two factions -- former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ashok Tanwar -- fighting a turf war.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the Congress won only 15 seats with the BJP cruising to a majority at 47.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 06:30 IST