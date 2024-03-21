 Congress leader Anand Sharma says Rahul Gandhi's caste census promise disrespects Indira Gandhi's legacy | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Congress leader Anand Sharma says Rahul Gandhi's caste census promise disrespects Indira Gandhi's legacy

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2024 02:52 PM IST

Anand Sharma said the caste census departs from the party's legacy and can not be the solution for unemployment.

Congress leader Anand Sharma opposed Rahul Gandhi's caste census promise and, in a letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, he wrote that Congress never engaged nor endorsed identity politics and hence it is detrimental to democracy. "In my humble opinion, this (caste census) will be misconstrued as disrespecting the legacy of Indira ji and Rajiv ji..." Anand Sharma wrote. Anand The senior Congress leader quoted Indira Gandhi's statement of 1980 'Na jaat par na paat par, mohar lagegi haath par'; Rajiv Gandhi's '...We have problems if casteism is going to be made a factor for parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies...' to present his opinion.

Anand Sharma wrote a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge opposing caste census promise of the party.

 

"Congress as a mass movement has always encouraged internal discussion and debate on issues of national importance and formulation of policies on social issues....social and economic backwardness has always been the sole guiding criteria for affirmative action," Anand Sharma wrote.

Caste census, a caste-wise tabulation of India's population which is an election promise of the Grand Old Party, can not be a panacea or a solution for unemployment and prevailing inequalities, Anand Sharma wrote. "A fundamental departure from time honoured policy on this critical and sensitive subject has major long-term national implications," the letter added.

"As a party with inclusive approach, the Congress should strive to reclaim its role as builder of national consensus and build a harmonious society. The articulation of Party position should be balanced and eschew the radical posturing of regional and caste based organisations," Anand Sharma wrote adding that his letter is in the spirit of transparency, democratic discussion and freedom of expression that the Congress always believed in.

Rahul Gandhi has made the demand for caste census a major poll plank ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024. In his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that crossed the country from the East to the West, Rahul Gandhi raised the issue several times.

The caste census has been included in the party's poll promises as Mallikarjun Kharge said a nationwide caste census termed 'Ginati Karo' will be held to assess the socio-economic and political status of all communities. A constitutional amendment will be made to raise the 50% cap of reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs, the Congress said. Bihar under Mahagathbandhan and Congress-ruled Karnataka conducted caste census. 

 

