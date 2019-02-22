Congress leader calls on Vijayakanth, sparks buzz in TN political circles

Congress leader S Thirunavukkarasar Thursday met Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam leader Vijayakanth and sparked speculation about a realignment in Tamil Nadu.

The meeting came amid a deadlock over the number of seats DMDK would get in the alliance with Tamil Nadu’s ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the BJP for the national polls.

The AIADMK and BJP finalised their alliance on Tuesday for the polls in Tamil Nadu, which has the fourth highest Lok Sabha seats – 39 – after Uttar Pradesh (80), Maharashtra, (48) and West Bengal (42).

The BJP will contest five, the AIADMK 25 and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) seven seats. The other two seats were understood to have been reserved for smaller parties like DMDK.

“We both are in politics and we discussed the current political scenario. Our conversation was about the elections and the related developments. I expect Captain [as Vijayakanth is popularly known] to take a good decision,” Thirunavukkarasar said.

The meeting came two days after Union minister Piyush Goyal met Vijayakanth.

“While the PMK vote base is confined to the northern districts, where the OBC Vanniyar community is concentrated, DMDK is spread across the state. Our strength should not be underestimated,” said a DMDK functionary, who did not want to be named.

DMK chief M K Stalin denied having had any talks with the DMDK and dismissed chances of joining an alliance with it.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 07:06 IST