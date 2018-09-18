Congress leaders meet Goa governor, demand that Manohar Parrikar-led BJP govt should face floor test

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar must be asked to prove its majority in the state assembly, Congress leader told governor Mridula Sinha on Tuesday.

The Congress alleges “governance has come to a standstill” in Goa because Parrikar, 62, is unwell. Parrikar is undergoing treatment in New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said earlier in the day there is political uncertainty in the state because the Bharatiya Janata Party has been unable to name a consensus candidate to replace Parrikar, news agency PTI reported.

“The situation is that this ‘government in minority’ should actually be dismissed by the governor. At least now, the single-largest party, the Congress, should be invited to form the government. The Congress is confident of proving its majority on the floor of the House,” Chodankar said.

With 16 of the 40 seats in the assembly, the Congress is the state’s single-largest party. But the BJP, which has 14 seats, stitched an alliance with regional players Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which have three seats each, after the elections last year.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 20:27 IST