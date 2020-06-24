e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress, Left to join forces against TMC, BJP in run-up to Bengal polls

Congress, Left to join forces against TMC, BJP in run-up to Bengal polls

The left and the Congress have come together to oppose TMC and BJP but have not decided on any seat sharing possibility for the coming elections in the state of West Bengal.

india Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
TMC brushed aside the coming together of the Congress and the left parties in West Bengal to oppose the ruling party and the BJP.
TMC brushed aside the coming together of the Congress and the left parties in West Bengal to oppose the ruling party and the BJP.(ANI Photo)
         

The Congress and the Left parties in West Bengal have decided to carry out joint agitations against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharariya Janata Party (BJP), projecting both as their common enemy, in the run-up to the coming civic and Assembly elections. The decision was taken at a meeting on Wednesday night.

While the civic polls have been postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the assembly polls will be held in 2021.

The Left Front has 23 seats in the 294-member Bengal assembly. The BJP had managed to win three seats in the 2016 polls but has since increased its tally to 16 because of defections. The ruling TMC’s strength has gone up to 224 from 211.

The Congress and Left Front partners will hold their first agitation in Kolkata on June 29, protesting the hike in petrol and diesel prices. It will be held at Red Road located in the heart of the city.

Also Read: West Bengal extends coronavirus lockdown till July 31

“The next agitation will be against the alleged irregularities in distribution of relief materials and compensation in districts affected by Cyclone Amphan on May 20. The schedule will be decided later,” said Somen Mitra, president of the state Congress. “This will be followed by another agitation against the plight of migrant workers,” Mitra added.

“At Wednesday’s meeting, we only discussed joint agitations. The issue of sharing seats during the coming polls was not raised as it is too early,” said Manoj Bhattacharya, state secretary of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP). The meeting was held at the office of the RSP mouthpiece.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

“Future will decide who will win the Assembly polls. But the outcome of recent polls and large turnout at our agitations clearly show that the BJP is the only party fighting for the people,” Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh told the media in reaction to the joint agitations announced by the Left and the Congress.

“No amount of agitation can change the ground reality. People know that only TMC serves the people,” said Firhad Hakim, urban development minister and Kolkata mayor.

tags
top news
China’s mixed signals after deal to disengage
China’s mixed signals after deal to disengage
Door-to-door survey in Delhi to map coronavirus spread
Door-to-door survey in Delhi to map coronavirus spread
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
‘Engaging diplomatically, but aggressive on ground’: Ram Madhav on China
‘Engaging diplomatically, but aggressive on ground’: Ram Madhav on China
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In