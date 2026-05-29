Congress MP alleges irregularities in candidates selection, seat allocation for Tamil Nadu polls

Congress MP S Jothimani on Friday alleged "massive irregularities" in allocating constituencies and selecting party candidates, as well, for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Massive irregularities took place within the Congress party and constituencies were sought and allocated to suit candidates who had already been selected, claims Congress MP Jothimani. (Sansad TV)

Massive irregularities took place within the Congress party and constituencies were sought and allocated to suit candidates who had already been selected, she claimed.

"Under the guise of 'surveys', largescale corruption has reportedly occurred. Senior party workers who have served the party for decades and individuals with genuine winning prospects were completely sidelined, while many newcomers and candidates with little or no electoral prospects were given opportunities after constituencies were specifically negotiated for them," the Karur MP said.

Some of those who were given the opportunity to contest elections either left the party or became inactive within days after the election. "Who gave these individuals opportunities? On what basis were they selected? What action has been taken against those responsible for these mistakes?" she asked on 'X'.

Without conducting an inquiry into constituency allocation and candidate selection, forming a committee only to investigate alleged anti-party activities during the election was merely an arrangement to protect those who are actually responsible for the wrongdoing.

"The committee involved in constituency allocation and candidate selection was headed by Tamil Nadu in charge Mr. Girish Chodankar. According to Congress party rules, allegations against that committee can only be investigated by the All India Congress Committee. Office bearers of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee do not have the authority to conduct such an inquiry," Jothimani said.

If the Congress genuinely wanted to reform itself, it must conduct a proper investigation into the Tamil Nadu Assembly election process. Strict action must be taken against those responsible for the irregularities. Only then can the confidence of party workers be restored, she said.

Pointing out that in several state elections, allegations regarding constituency allocation and candidate selection continued to arise, she said at times, these very issues become one of the reasons for electoral defeat. Yet instead of conducting inquiries, those responsible are often protected.

"Watching the Tamil Nadu candidate selection process from close quarters was deeply shocking. Such open and blatant irregularities will become a major setback to the future of the party. The Congress party carries the historic responsibility of protecting this country from the BJP and Narendra Modi. Our Leader Rahul Gandhi ji has been fighting uncompromisingly for this cause," she said.

Such internal irregularities were steadily eroding the confidence of Congress party workers. "If we are to stand firmly as a strong opposition force and succeed politically, the voices of grassroots workers and district and block presidents within the party must be respected. The party must function with honesty and transparency. Let the electoral reforms that the Congress party urgently needs begin from Tamil Nadu," she said in the post tagging party president Mallikarjun Kharge.