Congress MP Sasikant Senthil, on hunger strike over SSA funds, moved to Chennai hospital

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Tiruvallur, Sasikant Senthil, was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Sunday, after being admitted a day earlier to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital due to high blood pressure during his indefinite hunger strike. Congress MP Sasikant Senthil shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai after falling ill during his hunger strike.(X-@s_kanth)

The 46-year-old leader had begun the protest on Friday, alleging that the Union government was withholding over ₹2,000 crore in Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds owed to Tamil Nadu.

Senthil said he was hospitalised with high blood pressure on the second day of his hunger strike over Tamil Nadu’s SSA funds, but assured he is receiving proper care and remains stable.

“On the 3rd day of my hunger strike, I was admitted to the hospital due to high blood pressure. On doctors’ advice, I have now been shifted from Tiruvallur Government Hospital to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai. Even from here, I continue my hunger strike with the same determination until our rightful SSA funds are released,” Senthil said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

For the 2024-25 academic year, the Centre has not released ₹2,152 crore in Samagra Shiksha funds to Tamil Nadu, prompting Senthil to stage a hunger strike at his party office in Tiruvallur, news agency ANI reported.

He claimed that the Union government’s decision to withhold ₹2,152 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme has placed the future of 43 lakh students and 2.2 lakh teachers in Tamil Nadu in grave uncertainty.

“It is with deep pain and greater determination that I announce the beginning of my hunger strike against the BJP-led Union Government's decision to withhold ₹2,152 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme, which has put the future of 43 lakh students and 2.2 lakh teachers in Tamil Nadu in grave uncertainty,” Senthil had said in a post on Friday.

Senthil said that he had already raised the issue in Parliament during the Zero Hour and under Rule 377 in July, besides writing to Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on August 19, urging the release of the funds.

In May, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin accused the BJP-led Centre of withholding education funds from the State for what he termed “petty politics.”