Congress MP's ‘misguided youth’ remark for Delhi blast accused sparks row, BJP reacts

Congress MP Imran Masood on Tuesday sparked a row after he referred to Dr Umar Un Nabi, the main suspect in the Delhi's Red Fort blast that killed 15 people, as "a misguided youth". His remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the BJP leaders.(PTI)

Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP, while reacting to Umar's viral video, where he is defending a suicide attack, said that the words of these misguided people cannot present an accurate picture of Islam.

Masood said, "These are misguided people. The words of these misguided people cannot present the picture of Islam."

Condemning Umar's remarks, the Congress MP stated, "The video that has come (of accused Umar Un Nabi), I do not agree with that video at all. Because it does not present the true picture of Islam. Suicide is not permissible in Islam under any circumstances. You are committing suicide, killing innocent people along with yourself, so that is not the picture of Islam, nor is it the path of Islam."

He further said that Islam teaches us to love our country, and by carrying out such acts, he is working against the government.

"Our religion teaches us to love our country. So by doing and saying such things, you are against the country. It has nothing to do with Islam, and these are misguided people. The words of these misguided people cannot present the picture of Islam," Masood asserted.

His remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the BJP leaders, with party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accusing Masood of working like a "spin doctor of terror."

He further said that 'aatanki bachao gang' has become active once again in the name of appeasement, adding that "Congress ka haath hamesha aatankiyon ke saath."

"In a video, the Delhi blast mastermind is justifying suicide bombing. On the other hand, like a spin doctor of terror, Congress MP Imran Masood says that these people are misguided youth. An entire ecosystem prioritises 'vote bank niti' over 'rashtriya niti'. Ever since this terrorist attack occurred, it has started defending the terrorists, be it Mehbooba Mufti, Husain Dalwai, Abu Azmi, Imran Masood, and Anuma Acharya. It seems that in the name of appeasement, 'aatanki bachao gang' is active once again. This is nothing new; it's just their old tactic...Congress ka haath hamesha aatankiyon ke saath. INDI Alliance ka haath hamesha aatankiyon ke saath. We can see its evidence today," Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI.

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Mohsin Raza said, "These misguided people, who are committing such acts, those who have formed terrorist organisations in India, Congress has played a major role in misleading them. Since Congress is also misguided, and it has also been responsible for misleading such educated people. I want to ask those Congress members who are making such statements and appearing to support terrorists. This has always been the character of Congress: who founded the Student Islamic Movement of India and during whose tenure?..."

On recent statements by Congress leaders Imran Masood and Husain Dalwai, BJP leader Gopal Krishna Agarwal said "Congress gives intellectual cover to such people (terrorists). People from terrorist organisations who do such things, educated doctors have all the amenities. So how are these people misguided? Imran Masood should tell what these people did not get from this country? Be it Imran Masood, Farooq Abdullah or Mehbooba Mufti, they give intellectual cover to such people."

BJP leader Aparna Yadav said the Congress itself lacks direction. "It is surprising he is saying such a thing. The PM has clearly said that India has zero tolerance towards terrorism. Congress should prevent making such statements, as it could affect the youth of the country."

The death toll in the Delhi car blast case has risen to 15 after two victims succumbed to injuries, officials confirmed on Monday. According to Delhi Police, the total number of deceased has reached 15, including three partial body parts. One of the victims succumbed to injuries yesterday, while another victim, named Vinay Pathak, died today.

Investigators probing the terror module allegedly linked to Dr Umar Un Nabi, whom security agencies identified as the one who drove the explosive-laden car which went up in flames in the blast on November 10 at Red Fort, have found evidence of an organised internal structure, encrypted communication channels and coordinated movement of weapons, official sources said on Monday.