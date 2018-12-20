Congress-NCP seat-sharing talks stuck over 7-8 key seats

The Congress and NCP are yet to iron out differences over a few key Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in their seat-sharing talks, sources from both the parties said late Wednesday night.

The state leaders of the two parties held another round of talks Wednesday, in which no consensus could be reached regarding seven to eight seats, sources said.

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan said the contentious issues will be sorted out soon.

“We discussed today how to accommodate smaller partners in the grand alliance. We are meeting leaders of CPI, CPM and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghthana tomorrow,” he said.

