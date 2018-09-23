Congress objects to logo of affordable medicines scheme in Madhya Pradesh

The Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh has objected to the highlighting of initial letters of Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojna, the scheme for providing medicines at affordable prices, in its logo in orange, which put together become acronym ‘BhaJAP’ in Hindi.

This is close to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hindi acronym and saffron colour is commonly identified with the party.

“This is highly objectionable that the government is using schemes for the BJP’s publicity in view of the elections.

“Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna is a scheme to provide generic medicines to people. But instead of providing medicines to people, they are focussed on printing ‘BhaJP’ in saffron colour on every medicine wrapper. The BJP’s flag, too, has saffron colour,” said Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza.

“This is the first government in India which is misusing government schemes for the sake of publicity for its party. We will lodge a complaint against the Centre’s decision to use the specific logo of the scheme with the chief electoral officer, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday,” she added.

BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said he was unable to understand the Congress’s objection.

“More than saffron colour, the scheme logo has the blue colour, which is used in the party symbol of the Bahujan Samaj Party. A colour does not belong to any particular political party and if initials of the scheme’s name resemble with our of party name, then it is just a coincidence,” he said.

