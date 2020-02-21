Congress raises questions over event organiser

india

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 02:07 IST

The Congress on Thursday raised questions over the antecedents of the Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti that is organising the Namaste Trump event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on February 24.

In a series of tweets, chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala sought to know who heads the samiti and when the invitation was extended to Trump. His comments came after external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a question at a press conference on whether leaders of the opposition would be invited to Namaste Trump that the event was being organised by the Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti. “The samiti is taking all decisions on whom to invite,” he added. “This will be very similar to the ‘Howdy Modi’ event which took place in Houston hosted by the Indian-American community,” Kumar had said.

In another Tweet, Surjewala asked: “why is Gujarat Govt then spending ~120 Crore for a 3-hour event organized by an unknown Pvt entity?” The government did not respond to Surejewala’s posts, but HT learnt that the external affairs ministry is expected to give the details at a press conference on Friday.

Leaders of opposition parties have not been invited. The office of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said he was yet to get an invite to any function to be held during Trump’s visit.