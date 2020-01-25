e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Congress rejigs Kerala unit with 34 general secretaries, 12 vice-presidents

Congress rejigs Kerala unit with 34 general secretaries, 12 vice-presidents

The jumbo list shows that the party is not ready to take any risk in the key state where assembly polls are a year away.

india Updated: Jan 25, 2020 09:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
All India Congress Committee general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal who released the list said the names of secretaries will be announced later.
All India Congress Committee general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal who released the list said the names of secretaries will be announced later.(https://twitter.com/kcvenugopalmp/photo)
         

The Congress on Friday restructured its Kerala unit by naming its office-bearers comprising 12 vice presidents and 34 general secretaries after days of drama and lengthy discussions.

All India Congress Committee general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal who released the list said the names of secretaries for the Kerala Congress Pradesh Committee (KPCC) will be announced later.

Former Chief Minister K Karunakaran’s daughter Padmaja Venugopal, former MP K P Dhanapalan and PC Vishnunath are among 12 vice-presidents. Two working presidents, Kodikunnil Suresh and K Sudhakaran, both MPs, will continue in their posts.

The AICC which tried to cut down the number of office-bearers, later succumbed to pressure from the two dominant groups in the state, one led by former CM Oommen Chandy and the other by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. But this time the party has also accommodated some leaders who belong to neither of these groups. The jumbo list shows that the party is not ready to take any risk in the key state where assembly polls are a year away.

But not everybody is happy with the jumbo list. Former MP and minister K V Thomas criticised the new list. “It seems in Kerala groups have outgrown the party. Earlier also there were groups in the PCC but there was a ‘lakshman rekha.’ Now all are interested in the group not the party,” he said,

Thomas, who was denied a ticket in last Lok Sabha elections, was promised accommodation in a different category in the party but has not been given any responsibility so far.

tags
top news
Facial recognition system, drones: 4-layer security in Delhi for R-Day
Facial recognition system, drones: 4-layer security in Delhi for R-Day
Dec 16 gang rape convicts on suicide watch, most guarded in Tihar Jail
Dec 16 gang rape convicts on suicide watch, most guarded in Tihar Jail
‘CM can’t be on street protesting against law’: Bengal governor
‘CM can’t be on street protesting against law’: Bengal governor
George Soros dubs rise of nationalism in India a ‘setback’
George Soros dubs rise of nationalism in India a ‘setback’
Opinion| Indians can no longer talk to each other in the age of the mob
Opinion| Indians can no longer talk to each other in the age of the mob
Australian Open Day 6 Live: World No. 1 Nadal wins first set 6-1
Australian Open Day 6 Live: World No. 1 Nadal wins first set 6-1
Gurugram woman cop booked for forging senior’s sign, illegally spying on husband
Gurugram woman cop booked for forging senior’s sign, illegally spying on husband
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news