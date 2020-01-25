Congress rejigs Kerala unit with 34 general secretaries, 12 vice-presidents

india

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 09:57 IST

The Congress on Friday restructured its Kerala unit by naming its office-bearers comprising 12 vice presidents and 34 general secretaries after days of drama and lengthy discussions.

All India Congress Committee general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal who released the list said the names of secretaries for the Kerala Congress Pradesh Committee (KPCC) will be announced later.

Former Chief Minister K Karunakaran’s daughter Padmaja Venugopal, former MP K P Dhanapalan and PC Vishnunath are among 12 vice-presidents. Two working presidents, Kodikunnil Suresh and K Sudhakaran, both MPs, will continue in their posts.

The AICC which tried to cut down the number of office-bearers, later succumbed to pressure from the two dominant groups in the state, one led by former CM Oommen Chandy and the other by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. But this time the party has also accommodated some leaders who belong to neither of these groups. The jumbo list shows that the party is not ready to take any risk in the key state where assembly polls are a year away.

But not everybody is happy with the jumbo list. Former MP and minister K V Thomas criticised the new list. “It seems in Kerala groups have outgrown the party. Earlier also there were groups in the PCC but there was a ‘lakshman rekha.’ Now all are interested in the group not the party,” he said,

Thomas, who was denied a ticket in last Lok Sabha elections, was promised accommodation in a different category in the party but has not been given any responsibility so far.