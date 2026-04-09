Sunetra Pawar set to win Baramati bypoll unopposed as Congress withdraws candidate

In a significant climbdown hours before the nomination withdrawal deadline, the Congress on Thursday announced that it will not contest the Baramati assembly bypoll, paving the way for an uncontested victory for Sunetra Pawar. A supporter holds a portrait of former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar during an event earlier this week. (PTI)

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said the party had initially gone ahead with its campaign after fielding Akash More for the Baramati bypoll, but decided to withdraw following sustained outreach from NCP leaders.

"We discussed internally and were of the view that our decision was correct but considering the tradition of Maharashtra and the communication made, the party decided to withdraw our candidate Akash More from Baramati bypolls,” Sapkal said.

“Ajit Pawar’s death was certainly unfortunate. He was also associated with Congress in the past. Sunetra Pawar telephoned me thrice till today. A delegation also met me. Senior NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde requested me on telephone. NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar also made the same request and expressed regret over the statement made against Congress," he added.

The announcement comes on the last day for withdrawal of nominations, effectively ending days of uncertainty over the Congress’ stand.

As many as 20 candidates had withdrawn their nominations for the Baramati bypoll, till 1:45 pm on Thursday. A total of 55 candidates had initially filed their papers.

Pressure campaign culminates in decision The Congress’ move follows sustained pressure from across the political spectrum to allow an unopposed election in Baramati after the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28.

The April 23 bypoll was necessitated after the deputy chief minister's death, triggering calls for a symbolic, unopposed election.

Supriya Sule appealed directly to the Congress leadership on Thursday, framing the move as a tribute. In a post on X, she said, “Following the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar, the Baramati Assembly constituency now faces a by-election.”

She underscored Pawar’s long association with the Congress, noting that “Ajit Dada’s political journey began with the Congress party,” and urged the party to consider “an unopposed election in Baramati” as “a dignified and heartfelt tribute to his legacy of public service and inclusive politics.”