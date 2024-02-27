 Cong's Jitendra Singh accuses Himanta Sarma of poaching. Assam minister responds | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Cong's Jitendra Singh accuses Himanta Sarma of poaching. Assam minister responds

Cong's Jitendra Singh accuses Himanta Sarma of poaching. Assam minister responds

ByHT News Desk
Feb 27, 2024 06:16 PM IST

Congress Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh alleged that chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is trying to poach grand old party's leaders.

Congress leader Jitendra Singh on Tuesday lashed out at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of trying to poach the grand old party leaders.

In a statement released on Monday, Singh, the party's in-charge of Assam and Madhya Pradesh, recalled the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's visit to the north eastern state. The Congress leader alleged that the BJP targeted party leaders including Rahul Gandhi and PCC chief Bhupen Borah, and peddled fake news about other leaders.

“A scared BJP is leaving no stone unturned in insinuating its deep set vacillation as the INDIA bloc grows stronger by the day,” Singh said in a statement. Further, Jitendra Singh alleged that chief minister Sarma in a bid to sabotage the Yatra, summoned the women of the state to fill forms for the ‘Lakhpati Baideo’ scheme with the dates coinciding with the yatra.

“The propaganda was busted by the women themselves as they warmly approached Rahul Gandhi ji to extend their blessings to the yatra," he added.

The Congress leader claimed that "democratic forces across the country are now uniting against the anti-democratic, divisive force of the Bharatiya Janata Party". He also added that regional outfits and citizens are joining Congress in large numbers.

“Lastly, the CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's desperation to poach Congress leaders to the extent that he urges to meet our CLP leader Sh Debabrata Saikia's mother to get him to join the BJP is most intriguing,” he added.

What Assam govt said

Responding to Singh's allegations, Assam minister Pijush Hazarika said,"Dear Jitendra Singh Ji, except Rakibul Hussain, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Zakir Hussain Sikdar and Nurul Huda, all other @INCAssam leaders / MLA’s are in touch with us."

“It is just a matter of time, except the names listed above, rest will join other parties. Good luck,” he added.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
