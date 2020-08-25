e-paper
Constable killed, 3 injured as Kanpur police lines barrack roof caves in

The roof collapsed at around 10.30 pm after which other policemen rushed to the site and pulled out four of their colleagues.

Aug 25, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
Preetinder Singh, SSP Kanpur. (ANI)
         

A constable was killed and at least three others got injured when the roof of a barrack at Kanpur police lines collapsed late on Monday night, the police said.

Constable Arvind Kumar died due to injuries and others were being treated, said Superintendent of Police (Kanpur West) Anil Kumar. The debris at the police lines was being cleared on a war footing as some more personnel were feared trapped under it.

Senior Superintendent of Police Preetinder Singh expressed his condolences and said that compensation will be given to the bereaving family.

Also read: Covid-19 - No public functions, religious gatherings in UP till September 30

The barrack is one of several at the central police lines. The roof collapsed at around 10.30 pm after which other policemen rushed to the site and pulled out four of their colleagues. They were immediately taken to a private hospital where one of them died. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been called in to take over the rescue and relief work.

