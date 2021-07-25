Home / Cities / Patna News / Constable killed as mob runs riot in Bihar district
Constable killed as mob runs riot in Bihar district

According to sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Jehanabad, Ashok Kumar Pandey, heavy stone-pelting and air firing blocked the traffic on busy Jehanabad-Arwal highway for hours.
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Hindustan Times, Patna
UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 12:12 AM IST

A constable died in Bihar’s Jehanabad district on Saturday after she was run over by a vehicle while trying to quell a mob protesting custodial death, police said.

According to sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Jehanabad, Ashok Kumar Pandey, heavy stone-pelting and air firing blocked the traffic on busy Jehanabad-Arwal highway for hours.

“The mob was furious over the death of one Govind Manjhi, who was arrested for selling liquor. He was lodged at a jail in the adjoining Aurangabad district. Manjhi died at the jail on Friday and, as the news reached the village, residents squatted on the highway alleging that he died due to physical torture. When a police party tried to pacify them, they turned violent,” he said.

Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar where the Nitish Kumar government brought in a stringent prohibition law six years ago.

The SDPO said the constable, Kanti Devi (54), “was hit by a vehicle while she was engaged in the operation and she succumbed to her injuries while being rushed to a hospital”.

Circle inspector (Jehanabad) Bhavesh Mandal alleged that the angry mob caught hold of Devi to quell the protest and started beating her up with lathis and sticks. “As she ran for cover, she came under the wheel of a vehicle,” he added.

Pandey said several police officers sustained injuries during the protest. “The agitators indulged in heavy stone-pelting and fired a few shots from unlicensed firearms. Several police personnel have received grievous injuries. We have arrested five people in this connection. A heavy deployment of police is in place to keep the situation under control,” he said.

The Family of Devi lives in Khagaria district and could not be contacted for a comment. The Manjhi family has been demanding 25 lakh and a government job for the next of kin of the deceased.

