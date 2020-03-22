Coronavirus: 10 more test positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra, total jumps to 74

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 13:33 IST

As many as 10 more people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus in Maharashtra. With this, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state has climbed to 74.

According to the Maharashtra Health Department, six out of 10 new cases come from Mumbai while 4 people tested positive in Pune.

10 more people (6-Mumbai & 4-Pune) test positive for Coronavirus in Maharashtra; Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 74: Health Department, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/KvHm0YJrXE — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

“The state recorded 10 new SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19) cases on Sunday morning taking the number of patients to 74. Out of these 10 cases tested positive, 6 are from Mumbai and 4 from Pune. Of these 10 cases, 5 have travel history and other came in contact with earlier positive cases. Details of the remaining 1 case are awaited,” the department stated.

Meanwhile, 4 family members of a 68-year-old female patient who worked as a domestic help in Mumbai have tested negative for coronavirus authorities have said.

The woman, who lives in a slum in central Mumbai’s Mulund, was found Covid-19 positive two days ago.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday confirmed total number of Covid-19 cases in India at 341 with 26 new cases from across the country reported so far.

Six people have died of the respiratory disease as of Sunday and 23 have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

One Covid-19 related death each was reported by Maharastra and Bihar but the Union ministry of health and family affair is yet to confirm the fatality in the eastern state.