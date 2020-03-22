e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus: 10 more test positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra, total jumps to 74

Coronavirus: 10 more test positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra, total jumps to 74

According to the Maharashtra Health Department, six out of 10 new cases come from Mumbai while 4 people tested positive in Pune.

india Updated: Mar 22, 2020 13:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

As many as 10 more people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus in Maharashtra. With this, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state has climbed to 74.

According to the Maharashtra Health Department, six out of 10 new cases come from Mumbai while 4 people tested positive in Pune.

“The state recorded 10 new SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19) cases on Sunday morning taking the number of patients to 74. Out of these 10 cases tested positive, 6 are from Mumbai and 4 from Pune. Of these 10 cases, 5 have travel history and other came in contact with earlier positive cases. Details of the remaining 1 case are awaited,” the department stated.

Meanwhile, 4 family members of a 68-year-old female patient who worked as a domestic help in Mumbai have tested negative for coronavirus authorities have said.

The woman, who lives in a slum in central Mumbai’s Mulund, was found Covid-19 positive two days ago.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday confirmed total number of Covid-19 cases in India at 341 with 26 new cases from across the country reported so far.

Six people have died of the respiratory disease as of Sunday and 23 have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

One Covid-19 related death each was reported by Maharastra and Bihar but the Union ministry of health and family affair is yet to confirm the fatality in the eastern state.

tags
top news
Coronavirus update: Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains till March 31
Coronavirus update: Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains till March 31
Be prepared to see surge in Covid-19 cases, support one another: Kejriwal
Be prepared to see surge in Covid-19 cases, support one another: Kejriwal
Covid-19 LIVE:Western and Central Railways cancel suburban local services till March 31
Covid-19 LIVE:Western and Central Railways cancel suburban local services till March 31
Bihar reports 1 Covid-19 related death, 1 other infected
Bihar reports 1 Covid-19 related death, 1 other infected
63-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Mumbai, death toll in India at 5: Officials
63-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Mumbai, death toll in India at 5: Officials
7 more test positive for Covid-19 in SBS Nagar, Punjab toll at 21
7 more test positive for Covid-19 in SBS Nagar, Punjab toll at 21
‘Best thing about him is…,’ Miandad reveals what he loves about Virat Kohli
‘Best thing about him is…,’ Miandad reveals what he loves about Virat Kohli
COVID-19 | ‘Janta Curfew should be implemented for a week or 10 days’: Dr Trehan
COVID-19 | ‘Janta Curfew should be implemented for a week or 10 days’: Dr Trehan
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news