Home / India News / ‘#9pm9minute’: PM Modi’s reminder on Sunday’s lights off

Coronavirus in India: PM Modi’s request to the citizens to stand on their doorways and balconies with candles, diyas, torches or flashlights of their mobile phones for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday had come on Friday.

india Updated: Apr 05, 2020 12:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Covid-19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend BJP Parliamentary party meeting during the budget session at Parliament Library in New Delhi. Modi had asked the people to come out in their balconies and clap, ring and beat utensils to show appreciation for doctors, nurses and others helping fight coronavirus during the Janta Curfew on March 22.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted a small reminder for people to switch off their lights on Sunday night to show the spirit of togetherness as the country is hunkering down during the 21-day lockdown to stop the chain of coronavirus infections.

“#9pm9minute,” was the Prime Minister’s tweet.

His request to the citizens to stand on their doorways and balconies with candles, diyas, torches or flashlights of their mobile phones for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday had come on Friday.

“At that time, if you have turned off all the lights of your homes, and each one of us in all directions has lit a diya, we will experience the superpower of light, clearly illuminating the common purpose we are all fighting for. In that light, in that lustre, in that radiance, let us resolve in our minds that we are not alone, that no one is alone! 130 crore Indians are committed, through a common resolve!” he said in a video message.

“We have to move towards the light from the darkness created by the coronavirus,” he had said.

Hundreds and thousands of people, including Bollywood stars and sportspersons, have responded to the Prime Minister’s call like they had last month.

Modi had asked the people to come out in their balconies and clap, ring and beat utensils to show appreciation for doctors, nurses and others helping fight coronavirus during the Janta Curfew on March 22.

As India entered the 12th day of the three-week lockdown, 3373 cases of Covid-19 have been reported from across the country.

These include 266 people who have been discharged from various hospitals and 77 fatalities.

