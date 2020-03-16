e-paper
Home / India News / Coronavirus: Chandigarh bans gatherings of over 100 till March 31

Coronavirus: Chandigarh bans gatherings of over 100 till March 31

A total of 114 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across India, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

india Updated: Mar 16, 2020 18:29 IST
ANI
ANI
Two people have so far died of the novel coronavirus in the country so far.
Amid coronavirus threat, Chandigarh Administration on Monday banned all social, cultural, sports, political, religious, academic and family mass gatherings of 100 or more people till March 31.

“All social, cultural, sports, political, religious, academic and family mass gatherings of 100 or more people are banned till March 31 with immediate effect, in view of coronavirus,” Chandigarh Administration said.

Earlier today, Chandigarh Administration Health Department said: “Keeping in view the emergent situation due to emergent situation due to spread of COVID-19, all types of leaves in respect of Medical/Paramedical and Ministerial staff in Health Department, Chandigarh are cancelled.”

Also read: Delhi living in the shadow of coronavirus

The Chandigarh Administration’s Department of Health and Family Welfare had declared coronavirus an epidemic earlier.

Two people have so far died of the infection in the country so far.

The virus had first emerged in China’s Wuhan city in December last year.

