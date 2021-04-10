LIVE: India's Covid-19 caseload rises by 145,384 fresh cases
- In India, daily cases broke earlier records as the number hovered over a lakh. While in Brazil, the Covid-19 caseload reached 348,718 as hospital remained under the weight of rising infections.
The number of coronavirus infections worldwide surged past 134.3 million, according to figures provided by Bloomberg. The death toll reached 2.9 million after thousands of people continued to succumb to the viral disease. On the vaccination front, more than 748 million shots have been given to beneficiaries around the world, Bloomberg also reported.
In the United States, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer called for residents to voluntarily suspend social activities for two weeks to help slow the spread in the hottest Covid-19 spot in the US.
In India, daily cases broke earlier records as the number hovered over a lakh. While in Brazil, the Covid-19 caseload reached over 13.3 million as hospital remained under the weight of rising infections.
Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said they would ask regulators in the US and elsewhere to allow the use of their vaccine in adolescents ages 12 to 15.
The pandemic is on the wrong trajectory after six straight weeks of increased cases, according to a World Health Organization officer, who said, “vaccines will not end the pandemic.”
APR 10, 2021 09:13 AM IST
India's Covid-19 caseload rises by 145,384 fresh cases
India reports 145,384 new Covid-19 cases, 77,567 discharges, and 794 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry
APR 10, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Mumbai private Covid-19 vaccine centres shut till April 12
All private Covid-19 vaccination centres in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will remain shut till April 12, the civic body notified on Friday, amid the ongoing debate over vaccine shortage in Maharashtra and several other states. Read more
APR 10, 2021 08:17 AM IST
Bengaluru night curfew from today: What's allowed, what's not
Starting from Saturday night, seven district centres of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, will be placed under a night curfew between 10pm and 5am till April 20. Read more
APR 10, 2021 07:56 AM IST
Brazil reports another sharp spike in daily Covid-19 infections
Brazil reported another 93,317 infections and 3,693 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the national tallies to 348,718 and 13,373,174, respectively, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
