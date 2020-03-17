e-paper
Coronavirus: J-K government bans entry of foreign tourists to Kashmir

india Updated: Mar 17, 2020 23:50 IST
Hindustan Times, Jammu
A worker sprays disinfectants inside a hospital in Jammu as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus .
A worker sprays disinfectants inside a hospital in Jammu as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus .(PTI)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday has banned entry of foreign tourists to Kashmir as a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Baseer Ahmad Khan, advisor to the Lt. Governor issued orders in this regard late Tuesday.

Secretary Tourism, Director Tourism and DCs have been asked to ensure implementation of the order with immediate effect.

Earlier in the day, the administration ordered the closure of hotels, restaurants, community kitchens and banned home delivery of food in Srinagar as part of additional steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The ban on foreign tourists came four states in the Northeast, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Mizoram and Nagaland had banned entry of foreigners as precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

Three people have tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu so far.

Almost 2500 people including travelers and people who were in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance while 2095 people are under home quarantine in the union territory.

The total number of people who have tested positive in the country rose to 137 on Tuesday. Three people have died so far in the country of Covid-19.

