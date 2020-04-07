Coronavirus: Kejriwal shares ‘5T’ Covid-19 plan for Delhi

india

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 14:32 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the government has devised a “5-step plan” after talking to experts to control and tackle the spread of coronavirus in the national capital.

Kejriwal called it the ‘5 Ts plan’ and elaborated how it will help the government deal with the coronavirus crisis in days to come.

‘Testing, tracing, treatment, teamwork, tracking and monitoring’ are the five ‘Ts’ enumerated by Kejriwal in Delhi’s plan against coronavirus.

We have prepared a 5 point plan to make sure Delhi is ready to fight Corona. https://t.co/4sVLLV9QYO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 7, 2020

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi administration will conduct testing similar to South Korea.

“If you don’t test, you won’t be able to find out which houses have been affected. It’ll go on spreading. South Korea identified every single individual through large scale testings. We are now going to do large scale testings like South Korea,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the administration plans to conduct 1 lakh random Covid-19 tests at city’s various coronavirus hotspots.

Today we are going to give 2000 phone numbers of people who were brought out of Markaz to find out if they roamed in the area around Markaz. The areas they went out to, will be sealed & monitored: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/qPph2QTxIU — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

“Tracing is being done well in Delhi. We have also started taking the help of Police. We have given them the phone numbers of 27,702 people to find out if the people, under self-quarantine, are indeed staying at homes,” Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal talked at length about the treatment plan for coronavirus patients in the national capital. He said that critical patients with pre-existing ailments like diabetes, cancer, et cetera, will be admitted to hospitals whereas others can be isolated at hotels and dharamshalas.

Patients with heart&liver ailments,cancer,diabetes&above 50 yrs of age will be kept in hospitals. Patients below 50 years&with minor symptoms will be kept in hotels and dharamshalas with all medical facilities. Arrangement of 8000 beds will be made for serious patients: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/73aQvBvFAj — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

He said that the government will require an estimated 400 ventilators, 1200 beds equipped with oxygen if there are 30,000 patients in Delhi.

In this manner, if there are 30,000 active cases in Delhi we will have arrangements for them. The hospitals have been identified. 12,000 rooms in hotels will also be taken over in phases if the needs arise: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/VuXk0CmIcM — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for teamwork and active tracking and monitoring of the Covid-19 situation to be able to effectively tackle the crisis.

With as many as 523 people testing positive for coronavirus in the national capital, Delhi accounts for the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. 7 people have died from the infection here while 19 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country on Tuesday rose to 4,421 which accounts for 3,981 active Covid-19 cases in the country. 114 people have lost their lives to the deadly contagion while 325 patients have been cured or discharged.