e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus: Kejriwal shares ‘5T’ Covid-19 plan for Delhi

Coronavirus: Kejriwal shares ‘5T’ Covid-19 plan for Delhi

Kejriwal said the administration plans to conduct 1 lakh random Covid-19 tests at city’s various coronavirus hotspots. 

india Updated: Apr 07, 2020 14:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi accounts for the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.
Delhi accounts for the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.(ANI)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the government has devised a “5-step plan” after talking to experts to control and tackle the spread of coronavirus in the national capital.

Kejriwal called it the ‘5 Ts plan’ and elaborated how it will help the government deal with the coronavirus crisis in days to come.  

‘Testing, tracing, treatment, teamwork, tracking and monitoring’ are the five ‘Ts’ enumerated by Kejriwal in Delhi’s plan against coronavirus.  

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi administration will conduct testing similar to South Korea. 

“If you don’t test, you won’t be able to find out which houses have been affected. It’ll go on spreading. South Korea identified every single individual through large scale testings. We are now going to do large scale testings like South Korea,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the administration plans to conduct 1 lakh random Covid-19 tests at city’s various coronavirus hotspots.

“Tracing is being done well in Delhi. We have also started taking the help of Police. We have given them the phone numbers of 27,702 people to find out if the people, under self-quarantine, are indeed staying at homes,” Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal talked at length about the treatment plan for coronavirus patients in the national capital. He said that critical patients with pre-existing ailments like diabetes, cancer, et cetera, will be admitted to hospitals whereas others can be isolated at hotels and dharamshalas.  

He said that the government will require an estimated 400 ventilators, 1200 beds equipped with oxygen if there are 30,000 patients in Delhi.  

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for teamwork and active tracking and monitoring of the Covid-19 situation to be able to effectively tackle the crisis.

With as many as 523 people testing positive for coronavirus in the national capital, Delhi accounts for the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. 7 people have died from the infection here while 19 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country on Tuesday rose to 4,421 which accounts for 3,981 active Covid-19 cases in the country. 114 people have lost their lives to the deadly contagion while 325 patients have been cured or discharged.

tags
top news
In 5-point letter, Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi to go into austerity mode
In 5-point letter, Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi to go into austerity mode
Mehbooba Mufti shifted out of jail, remains in detention at home in Kashmir
Mehbooba Mufti shifted out of jail, remains in detention at home in Kashmir
Will supply hydroxychloroquine to nations badly affected by Covid-19: MEA
Will supply hydroxychloroquine to nations badly affected by Covid-19: MEA
British PM Boris Johnson had oxygen support, not on ventilator: Minister
British PM Boris Johnson had oxygen support, not on ventilator: Minister
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
This company is offering one month free auto insurance amid lockdown
This company is offering one month free auto insurance amid lockdown
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news