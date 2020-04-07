e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Will conduct one lakh random Covid-19 tests in Delhi’s hotspots’: Kejriwal

‘Will conduct one lakh random Covid-19 tests in Delhi’s hotspots’: Kejriwal

“Will give police phone numbers of Tablighi Jamaat event attendees to trace, ascertain whether they moved in nearby areas,” Kejriwal said.

india Updated: Apr 07, 2020 13:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi accounts for the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.
Delhi accounts for the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.(ANI)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday addressed the media on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital and said that the administration will conduct one lakh random tests for coronavirus in city’s hotspot areas.

“Will give police phone numbers of Tablighi Jamaat event attendees to trace, ascertain whether they moved in nearby areas,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said that the administration has devised a “5-step plan” after talking to experts to control the spread of coronavirus in Delhi.

“This is a ‘5 Ts plan’,” the Delhi CM said. Kejriwal said the first ‘T’ of the ‘5 Ts plan’ is ‘testing’.

“If you don’t test, you won’t be able to find out which houses have been affected. It’ll go on spreading. South Korea identified every single individual through large scale testings. We are now going to do large scale testings like South Korea,” he said.

With as many as 523 people testing positive for coronavirus in the national capital, Delhi accounts for the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. 7 people have died from the infection here while 19 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Two criminal cases have been registered by Delhi Police against members of the Tablighi Jamaat for their conduct at quarantine centres in the national capital, a top Delhi Home Department official on Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country on Tuesday rose to 4,421 which accounts for 3,981 active Covid-19 cases in the country. 114 people have lost their lives to the deadly contagion while 325 patients have been cured or discharged.

