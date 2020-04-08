Coronavirus Latest: Uddhav Thackeray calls for all hands on the deck against Covid-19

india

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday called for all hands on the deck, as the state’s effort to contain coronavirus cases enter a crucial phase, with an appeal to all retired army personnel with any experience of health care, nurses, ward boys, and those who trained in the profession but couldn’t work professionally for some reason or other, to come forward to join the administration’s containment efforts.

“I want to appeal to all retired army personnel who have experience of medical field, nurses, ward boys, & those who have completed the training but didn’t work for some reason - you must come forward to join us,” Uddhav said in an appeal.

Maharashtra is the only Indian state to have registered over 1000 positive cases so far with no end in sight to fresh cases, 60 of which were reported in the first few hours of Wednesday, including 44 from Mumbai, the country’s financial capital.

Uddhav thanked the people of the state for bearing with the lockdown measures and added that there was no other way to defeat the contagion.

Maharashtra’s total tally of positive cases has jumped to 1078 with the cities of Mumbai and Pune being the worst affected. Uddhav’s appeal reflected concerns of the disease’s possible progression to the threatening community transmissions phase which has potential to stun the existing medical infrastructure.

“You must come forward to join us. Maharashtra needs you,” Uddhav said appealing to all people in the state with expertise of delivering medical care.

The chief minister also cited the example of Wuhan to assure the residents that defeating the disease was possible with implementation of containment efforts.

“I am getting news from all over the world through news channels, that things in Wuhan (China) have returned to normalcy and the restrictions are being removed. It’s good news. This means things can be better with time,” Thackeray said.

