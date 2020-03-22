Coronavirus Outbreak:Uttarakhand to give ₹500 to over 3 lakh daily wage workers facing loss of work

india

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 16:12 IST

As a relief measure for all daily wage workers who are facing financial losses due to lack of work amid Coronavirus outbreak and one-day ‘Janta Curfew’, Uttarakhand government has decided to give them ₹500 each directly into their bank accounts. Uttarakhand has over 3 lakh registered daily wage workers in the state.

Harak Singh Rawat, minister for labour in the state said that being a small state “we are not able to give the daily wage workers a lot of money but something to help them at present”.

“I know ₹500 is a small amount but unlike Uttar Pradesh we are a small state with lesser budget. But given the situation amid the coronavirus outbreak, we have decided to transfer the amount directly to the bank accounts of the workers to help them. If needed more money will be sanctioned and transferred to their accounts,” said Rawat.

On Sunday, while following Janta Curfew, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had said that soon decisions will be taken to financially help the daily wage labourers in the state and that no one will go hungry in the state.

“I would like to assure the people of the state that we will not allow any shortage of food grains and medicines and if the need arises, we will work to deliver food and medicines to people’s houses. For our working class who run their families based on daily income, the government will make a decision for them within a day or two. We will not let anyone go hungry in the state,” said the chief minister.

A list of all the workers with details of their bank accounts has been given by the labour department to the banks so that the amount can be transferred in the coming week.

The decision comes after Uttar Pradesh and Punjab governments announced that daily wage labourers would be given ₹1000 and ₹3000 respectively to sustain amid loss of income.