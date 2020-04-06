Coronavirus: PM Modi chairs meeting with Council of Ministers

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 14:41 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of Council of Ministers via video conferencing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also in attendance at the meeting.

This came shortly after the Prime Minister gave an address on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party earlier in the day.

During his address, PM Modi said that the country took timely action in its fight against coronavirus. He also described the Covid-19 crisis as a “long war”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of Council of Ministers via video conferencing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also present. pic.twitter.com/BposTFEIOS — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

“I state it with full responsibility that this is a long war against the coronavirus pandemic. But we do not have to get tired or take a rest in this war. We have to emerge victorious. Today, the country has only one goal and one resolve: to win this war,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister urged everyone to download the Aarogya Setu mobile application that has been developed to fight the coronavirus disease. He said the app can play an important role in curbing infection in the country.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed 4,000 on Monday. As per the latest figures by the Ministry of Health, Covid-19 cases in the country stand at 4,067 including 3,666 active cases and 109 deaths. As many as 291 people have recovered from the infection.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi continue to be the worst-hit while northeast states like Tripura, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Nagaland have not reported any Covid-19 case yet.