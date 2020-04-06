e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus: PM Modi chairs meeting with Council of Ministers

Coronavirus: PM Modi chairs meeting with Council of Ministers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also in attendance at the meeting.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 14:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The meeting came shortly after the Prime Minister gave an address on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The meeting came shortly after the Prime Minister gave an address on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of Council of Ministers via video conferencing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also in attendance at the meeting.

This came shortly after the Prime Minister gave an address on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party earlier in the day.

During his address, PM Modi said that the country took timely action in its fight against coronavirus. He also described the Covid-19 crisis as a “long war”. 

“I state it with full responsibility that this is a long war against the coronavirus pandemic. But we do not have to get tired or take a rest in this war. We have to emerge victorious. Today, the country has only one goal and one resolve: to win this war,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister urged everyone to download the Aarogya Setu mobile application that has been developed to fight the coronavirus disease. He said the app can play an important role in curbing infection in the country.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed 4,000 on Monday. As per the latest figures by the Ministry of Health, Covid-19 cases in the country stand at 4,067 including 3,666 active cases and 109 deaths. As many as 291 people have recovered from the infection.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi continue to be the worst-hit while northeast states like Tripura, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Nagaland have not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

tags
top news
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Mumbai’s Workhardt hospital shut after 26 nurses test Covid-19 positive
Mumbai’s Workhardt hospital shut after 26 nurses test Covid-19 positive
Kejriwal responds to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘big egos’ barb, explains the problem
Kejriwal responds to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘big egos’ barb, explains the problem
Covid-19: Assam considers permit system for people entering state post-lockdown
Covid-19: Assam considers permit system for people entering state post-lockdown
Pakistan opens its first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Pakistan opens its first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news