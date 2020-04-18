Coronavirus update: Goa to screen 40,000 showing symptoms of respiratory illness for Covid-19

india

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 07:21 IST

The community survey in Goa under which close to 500,000 households were examined has found around 40,000 cases of people with influenza-like symptoms or severe acute respiratory illnesses, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has said.

Addressing a press conference, Sawant said the data gathered during the survey has been handed over to a committee of doctors at the Goa Medical College led by Dr Jagadish Cacodcar who will pursue and analyse the data of the survey.

Also read: What you need to know today

“A committee of doctors has been set up under Dr Jagadish Cacodcar. He will review the survey report. Around 40,000 people have been identified with respiratory illnesses. Now, we will find out if they have travel history and if anyone in their family has travel history and these patients will be screened and tested,” Sawant said.

Also read: Seafarers stranded abroad desperate as India refuses repatriation

“So, we now have a shortlist. This number can come down if we exclude those who have asthma. But if they have travel history they will be tested. Many people were asking: What will be the benefit of this survey? This is the benefit of the survey. At the last level if there is a patient who was left out can be tested,” Sawant said.

Goa has managed to reduce its coronavirus disease patients from seven to one as six of the patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital.

Also read: On April 20, about 45% of economy will resume operations

Six of the seven patients found positive in Goa had travelled abroad while the seventh was the brother of a patient.