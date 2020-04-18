e-paper
Coronavirus update: Goa to screen 40,000 showing symptoms of respiratory illness for Covid-19

Goa has managed to reduce its coronavirus disease patients from seven to one as six of the patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital.

india Updated: Apr 18, 2020 07:21 IST
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
A doctor takes a swab sample of a resident at a coronavirus testing drive inside the Dharavi slums during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19.
A doctor takes a swab sample of a resident at a coronavirus testing drive inside the Dharavi slums during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

The community survey in Goa under which close to 500,000 households were examined has found around 40,000 cases of people with influenza-like symptoms or severe acute respiratory illnesses, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has said.

Addressing a press conference, Sawant said the data gathered during the survey has been handed over to a committee of doctors at the Goa Medical College led by Dr Jagadish Cacodcar who will pursue and analyse the data of the survey.

“A committee of doctors has been set up under Dr Jagadish Cacodcar. He will review the survey report. Around 40,000 people have been identified with respiratory illnesses. Now, we will find out if they have travel history and if anyone in their family has travel history and these patients will be screened and tested,” Sawant said.

“So, we now have a shortlist. This number can come down if we exclude those who have asthma. But if they have travel history they will be tested. Many people were asking: What will be the benefit of this survey? This is the benefit of the survey. At the last level if there is a patient who was left out can be tested,” Sawant said.



Six of the seven patients found positive in Goa had travelled abroad while the seventh was the brother of a patient.

