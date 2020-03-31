Coronavirus update: No pranks on April Fool’s Day, Maharashtra minister warns

india

Maharashtra’s home minister Anil Deshmukh has asked people ahead of April Fool’s day on Wednesday not to spread false information as the state reported more than 245 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow is April 1, April Fool’s Day. In the current situation, I appeal to everyone to not spread rumours and misinformation,” Anil Deshmukh said according to news agency ANI.

“Strict action will be taken against those who indulge in rumour-mongering,” Deshmukh warned.

The state has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country with 248 infections and 10 deaths till Tuesday and taken a slew of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Shiv Sena-led government has said it will cut salaries of elected representatives and state government employees for March as it fears a significant drop in revenue receipts for 2019-20 fiscal amid the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar announced the decision on Tuesday after he met members of the government employees’ unions.

Elected representatives, including from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to gram panchayat members, will take 60% cut in their salaries and receive only 40% in March. Class A and B employees of the government will take a 50% pay cut.

Clerical staff in Class C will get 75% of their monthly remunerations. There will be no salary cuts for Class D employees such as peons and office assistants.

The state had on Monday demanded a Rs 25,000 crore package from the Centre to deal with the outbreak that has hit its economy. Ajit Pawar had demanded an immediate release of the central dues to the tune of Rs 16,654 crore towards the devolution of the taxes and grant-in-aid.