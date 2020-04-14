PM Modi says Aarogya Setu is crucial to fight Covid-19: Here’s all about the app

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 14:03 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again urged people to download the Aarogya Setu mobile application to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country as he announced an extension in the nation-wide lockdown till May 3.

“To help prevent the spread of corona infection, download the Arogya Setu app and also inspire others to do it as well,” PM Modi said during his video address on Tuesday.

Aarogya Setu app has been developed by the government to track the spread of coronavirus infections in the country through its users and alert those who may have either come into contact with a positive case or a suspect by using location tracking technology.

The app, which was launched on April 2, also provides information on the containment of the disease.

PM Modi has stressed the importance of Aarogya Setu in the past as well. In fact, his tweet about the app has been pinned on his Twitter account.

“Aarogya Setu is an important step in our fight against COVID-19. By leveraging technology, it provides important information. As more and more people use it, its effectiveness will increase. I urge you all to download it,” PM Modi had tweeted on April 8.

Available in 11 languages, the app is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store as well.

Here’s all about the Aarogya Setu app:

1. The app currently available for Android and Apple smartphones and is free to download

2. You need to register with your phone number and can download it from the Play Store and the App Store

3. You can enter your health stats and other credentials as well

4. It app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity)

5. The Aarogya Setu app uses the government database of known Covid-19 cases in the country

6. Aarogya Setu uses your phone’s location to determine where you are and the Bluetooth connectivity to check if you have been within six feet of a Covid-19 affected person

7. The app tells you if you are at ‘high risk’ or not based on these two

8. For the app to work you need to give it location access and keep your phone’s Bluetooth on all the time

9. It will ask you to go for a test and call the toll-free number 1075 to schedule an appointment at the nearest testing centre if you are at ‘high risk’ or in a ‘high risk’ area, the app

10. Aarogya Setu also has tips on basic precautions to prevent getting the virus

11. It will share your data with the government in case you test positive for Covid-19 or if you came in contact with any coronavirus disease patient

12. The app’s privacy policy mentions that it does not share data with other third-party apps. Your data is shared only with the government and it does not allow your name or number to be disclosed to the public at any time

13. The chatbot in the app can answer basic queries and help you check symptoms

14. It also gives you state-specific helpline numbers