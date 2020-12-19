Court seeks Rajasthan govt’s reply on work in jails given on caste lines

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 20:15 IST

Taking note of a report that prisons in Rajasthan were allocating work to inmates based on their castes, the Rajasthan High Court has sought the government’s response and called for a complete overhaul of the “archaic” rule book.

The division bench of Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Devendra Kachhawaha, while hearing the petition filed by Manoj Yadav, directed additional advocate general Farzand Ali to apprise the court regarding the proposed steps for complete overhauling of the Prison Manual and to ensure that the prisoners are not forced to indulge in menial jobs like cleaning toilets, etc, merely on the basis of their caste and also that no under trial prisoner is forced to perform such jobs in the prison.

In the interest of justice, the court urged the state government to consider installation of mechanized/automated cleaning facilities in all the prisons.

“We have come across a very disturbing report regarding the existence of a caste-based work assignment system in the prisons in Rajasthan. The report is based on a research paper of the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI). The researcher of the CHRI interviewed various prisoners (since released) from prisons in Rajasthan and a shocking finding came out that till date the archaic Prison Manual, which was a gift of the British Rule, is prevalent in the prison system of the State.

“As per the report, every person, who enters a prison in the State, is asked about his caste and once identified, menial jobs like cleaning toilets, sweeping the prisons, etc. are assigned to the persons from lowest echelons in the society irrespective of the nature of the offence committed,” the court observed.

According to the report, the arrangement was clear – those at the bottom of the caste pyramid did the cleaning work; those high above handled the kitchen or the legal documentation department. And the rich and influential did nothing; they only threw their weight around. These arrangements had nothing to do with the crime that one was arrested for or his conduct in prison, the report added.

“Caste-based labour, in fact, is sanctioned in the prison manuals of many states. The colonial texts of the late 19th century have barely seen any amendments, and caste-based labour remains an untouched part of these manuals. While every state has its own unique prison manual, they are mostly based on The Prions Act, 1894. These jail manuals mention every activity in detail – from the measurement of food and space per prisoner to punishments for the “disorderly ones”, the report said.

“The report also refers to the fact that the Prison Manuals of various states are still plagued by the archaic and derogatory caste system, which the Constitution of India pledged to eradicate. We are of the firm view that no under trial prisoner can be assigned such duties in a prison,” the bench said.

The court fixed February 2 as the next date for hearing.