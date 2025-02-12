Court summons Rahul Gandhi on March 24 for allegedly defamatory remarks on Army

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by a Lucknow court on March 24 in connection with his allegedly defamatory remarks against the Indian Army during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022, reported news agency PTI. A Lucknow court summoned Gandhi in connection with his allegedly defamatory remarks against the Indian Army (Rahul Singh)

Additional chief judicial magistrate Alok Verma scheduled the hearing for March 24 and stated that Rahul Gandhi would have to be present in court.

Also Read: What the Delhi verdict means for Rahul Gandhi

The complaint was filed by lawyer Vivek Tiwari on behalf of Uday Shankar Srivastava, former director of Border Roads Organisation, who has a rank equivalent to an army colonel.

Also Read: ‘For 2 years, Biren Singh instigated division’: Rahul Gandhi on Manipur CM's resignation

Tiwari claimed that Gandhi's comments made on December 16, 2022 about a clash between the Indian and Chinese army on December 9, 2022, were derogatory and defamed the Indian military forces.

Another defamation suit

On February 11, a special court heard another defamation case against the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition over an allegedly objectionable remark made by Gandhi about Union home minister Amit Shah during the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections.

The court posted the next hearing for the case on February 24, when the witness would be cross-examined. The court has also ordered the complainant to produce relevant evidence in the case.

Also Read: Fadnavis slams Rahul over allegations about irregularities in Maharashtra assembly polls

Over the past five years, the case has gone through multiple proceedings, but Rahul Gandhi failed to appear in court, reported PTI.

In December 2023, following a warrant, LoP Gandhi finally appeared in court. In February 2024, the Congress leader complied with the summons and the special magistrate granted him bail.

The Raebareli MP has claimed that he is not guilty of the charge and that the case was a part of a political conspiracy against him.