Covid-19: 12-day-old baby girl tests positive in Bhopal, hospitalised

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:41 IST

Bhopal: A 12-day-old baby girl tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive in a private hospital in Bhopal on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh (MP), health department officials said.

“The baby tested positive on Sunday and she is undergoing treatment in a private Covid-19 hospital,” said Dr Prabhakar Tiwari, chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Bhopal.

The father of the baby told mediapersons that his wife was discharged from the hospital three days after the girl child was born through a Caesarean section on April 7.

“My daughter was not responding well after her birth. I was worried about her health after I came to know that a health worker in Bhopal has tested Covid-19 positive. Her swab samples were sent for testing when she was nine days old, and the results came positive on Sunday.”

A health department official said that the authorities are screening each and every staff in the hospital.

On Sunday, Bhopal reported 27 new Covid-19 positive cases, including four police personnel, two health department employees and four members of Tablighi Jamaat. Bhopal has reported 213 Covid-19 positive cases so far, which include over 90 from the state health department. At least 15 policemen and 20 Jamaat members have also been infected.

On Sunday, MP reported five new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 1,407 along with 72 deaths.

In a separate incident, a man, who was accused of attacking a team of police personnel in Indore on April 8 and later tested Covid-19 positive, ran away from the isolation ward of a hospital on Sunday in Jabalpur, where he was sent after he was booked under the National Security Act (NSA). He was arrested from MP’s Narsinghpur district on Monday morning, said a police officer.

