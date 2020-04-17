Covid-19 casts shadow on opening of Badrinath, Kedarnath; Uttarakhand govt trying to bring priests back

india

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 15:40 IST

The Uttarakhand government has initiated efforts to bring the chief priests of Kedarnath and Badrinath stuck outside the state due to the Covid-19 lockdown to preside over the opening of the temples. The state government has decided to open Kedarnath on April 29 and Badrinath on April 30 and the priests are supposed to be present at the opening ceremony.

However, it has also asked authorities concerned to nominate other priests as replacement of the chief priests in case they are not in a position to be present on the occasion. The chief priests (called rawal) of Kedarnath is in Maharashtra and that of Badrinath in Kerala.

“In case of Kedarnath and Badrinath, the priests who conduct the rituals for the opening of portals are outside the state. We spoke to home ministry that these priests be allowed to come to the state. The home ministry has agreed they will be allowed to come to Uttarakhand by car. If they come, they will be quarantined for 14 days,” said Madan Kaushik, cabinet minister and spokesperson of the state government.

But even after their return, the rawals will have to mandatorily remain in 14-day quarantine, due to which they will have to skip the opening ceremony.

Kaushik said in case of Badrinath shrine, the Tehri royal family (considered its custodians) will be empowered to change the date of the opening the portal or nominate somebody for opening the portal.

Similarly, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has also been asked to nominate another priest as a temporary replacement for the Kedarnath rawal if he is not in a position to make it to the temple on schedule.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh told news agency PTI that this has been done three or four times in the past also amid unusual circumstances.