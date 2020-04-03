e-paper
Covid-19: Crisis-hit radio industry seeks waiver on licence fees, govt support

india Updated: Apr 03, 2020 16:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man carries his child, suffering with fever, for treatment during a lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Prayagraj, on April 3. (AP Photo)
         

The radio industry has been hit by hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected more than a million people across the world.

The outbreak has led to major cuts in advertising, prompting the Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI), an industry body of private FM channels, to reach out to the government seeking one-year waiver on all licence fees.

In a letter to Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar, the AROI said that the industry was going through a tough phase with advertising revenues shrinking over the past year with a de-growth of 20 per cent.

“The radio lobby seeks a one-year waiver on all licence fees and charges by the government and Prasar Bharti, restoration of government advertising on radio, besides clearing the long-pending payments from the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity,” the AROI said in the letter.

The ad revenues have crashed 80 per cent after the lockdown, it further said. It has also asked the government for the deferment of the advance regulatory payments for this financial year.

The radio industry directly and indirectly employs more than 20,000 people, and government intervention “will help it survive this crisis in the short team till the economy stabilises” the AROI said.

As India entered the tenth day of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown on Friday, the total number of cases in the country inched toward 2,500. The Covid-19 death toll in India climbed to 56 on Friday, the health ministry stated. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,301 including 2,088 active cases and 156 recoveries.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are the states with highest number of Covid-19 positive patients in the country followed by Delhi, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

