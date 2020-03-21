Covid-19 curfew in Delhi: List of services suspended and ones that’ll continue

india

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 16:00 IST

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the suspension of all non-essential services of the Delhi government and municipal corporations till March 31 and allowed its employees to work from home to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (Sars-Cov-2).

The order, which was issued on Friday night by the health department of the Delhi government, has left many confused about the services that will be available and those that will be not.

To simplify things for you, Hindustan Times has compiled a list of services and facilities that will continue as it is and those for which you will have to wait until April.

SERVICES THAT WILL CONTINUE

1. Hospitals (including ayurvedic and homeopathic), clinics, public pharmacies, dispensaries and mohalla clinics

2. Daily door-to-door garbage collection and public sanitation

3. Fire service, police, traffic police

4. Operations and maintenance work related to water supply, sewer lines and electricity

5. Liquor shops

6. Buses and Metro. Metro, however, will not operate on Sunday, March 22 (Janta Curfew)

7. Ration shops

8. Medicine and grocery shops (including those in malls)

SERVICES THAT HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED

1. No learners’ license will be issued and driving tests will be taken only for permanent DLs which are to expire in 30 days

2. No marriage registration or solemnisation of marriage

3. Certificates such as income, caste, EWS, domicile, solvency, Lal Dora and surviving member certificates

4. No enrolment of Aadhaar

5. No registration of documents at sub-registrar offices, stamping of documents and mutation of properties

6. Public dealing in zonal offices of Delhi Jal Board will not take place. Only cash counters will remain open.

7. New sewer/water connection or discontinuation, re-opening or mutation will not be done

8. Metre reading (water supply) for the current billing cycle has been suspended

9. Restaurants, malls, gyms, cinema halls, some markets and salons, nightclubs, all educational institutes, spas and sports complexes are shut