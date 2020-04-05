Covid-19: Govt keeps tabs on pharma sector to ensure smooth supplies

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 11:17 IST

The government is keeping tabs on the working of the pharmaceutical industry in order to ensure that there is no shortage of essential medical supplies during the three-week, nationwide lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) .

The department of pharmaceuticals has reached out to all stakeholders, asking them to duly document details of the pharma industry’s operations on a daily basis. And acting on that directive, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has written to drugs controllers in all states and Union Territories to ensure that details are submitted to the government every day.

“In view of the current situation of lockdown due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, the government of India is desirous to know the status of working of pharma industry. Accordingly, department of pharmaceuticals has forwarded a performa for the required information to be provided on daily basis,” reads the letter from CDSCO to all drugs controllers.

Initially, the exercise will be implemented at the state-level, and gradually will be extended at the district-level.

“The government is keeping an eye on manufacturing, sale and distribution process, and action will be taken wherever necessary. So far, there is no shortage of any medicines, vitamins etc. in the market, and people need not hoard,” said a government official, requesting anonymity.

The government has also restricted the export of diagnostic kits with immediate effect.

“Experts are reviewing the situation on a day-to-day basis, and are intervening wherever there is a need. These export curbs are a part of several measures that the government is taking to ensure there’s no shortage of essential items, and are temporary in nature,” said a second senior government official.

To ensure that there is no overpricing of medical devices, especially at a time the country is fighting the pandemic, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) earlier notified that all 24 classes of medical devices shall be regulated as drugs.

The government, under this new regulation, will ensure that no manufacturer will increase the maximum retail price (MRP) of these items beyond 10% of the MRP in a year. The country’s apex drug pricing regulator issued the notification under the provisions of Drug (Price Control) Order, 2013, and it came into effect on April 1.

“The companies cannot increase the price of medical devices beyond what is permitted under any circumstances. This is done to ensure there is no price inflation, especially when the country is combating a pandemic,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry, said in a briefing on Wednesday.