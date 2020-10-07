e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: India crosses 67 lakh-mark in number of cases, over 56.6 lakh recovered

Covid-19: India crosses 67 lakh-mark in number of cases, over 56.6 lakh recovered

Almost 1 in 2 of total Covid-19 deaths in the country are concentrated in 25 districts of 8 states, out of which 15 districts are in Maharashtra, health ministry data revealed.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2020 10:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An MCD employee sprays disinfectant inside a school after a staffer was tested positive for Covid-19 in Srinagar.
An MCD employee sprays disinfectant inside a school after a staffer was tested positive for Covid-19 in Srinagar.(PTI)
         

India on Wednesday crossed 67 lakh-mark in total number of Covid-19 cases with a spike of 72,049 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. With 986 deaths reported in the same time, the total death toll has already crossed 1 lakh-mark as it stands at 1,04,555.

On recovery front, India is topping the chart in the world with a recovery rate of 84.7 per cent, the health ministry data showed. “India’s Total Recoveries have crossed 56.6 lakh. This has boosted the national Recovery Rate to 84.7%. This sustained high figure is fuelled by 17 States/UTs reporting Recovery Rate higher than the national average,” the ministry said.

“New recoveries have been more than new cases over the last two weeks. New cases being reported in last 14 days are below from previous highs of 90,000 cases per day,” the health secretary said on Tuesday.

As far as death toll is concerned, health ministry data reveals that almost 1 in 2 of total Covid-19 deaths in the country are concentrated in 25 districts of 8 states, out of which 15 districts are in Maharashtra.

The Ministry of AYUSH on Tuesday dismissed claims that prolonged consumption of ‘’kadha’’ — a decoction made from basil, cinnamon, black pepper, dry ginger, and raisins — damages the liver, saying it is a “wrong notion” as ingredients used for preparing it are used in cooking at home.

tags
top news
India bolsters strength with missile tests, deployment
India bolsters strength with missile tests, deployment
Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
On Bihar election chessboard LJP fields BJP leader who lost seat to JD(U)
On Bihar election chessboard LJP fields BJP leader who lost seat to JD(U)
India crosses 67 lakh-mark Covid-19 cases, 56.6 lakh recovered
India crosses 67 lakh-mark Covid-19 cases, 56.6 lakh recovered
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In