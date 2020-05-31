Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world

india

Updated: May 31, 2020 21:29 IST

India is now the seventh worst hit country by the Covid-19 pandemic with a tally of 1,82,143 cases including 5,164 casualties, according to the World health Organisation coronavirus tracker.

On Sunday, the total number of Covid-19 cases across the world stood at 5,934,936 including 367,166 deaths, the WHO said.

Despite India’s surging numbers it can take solace from the fact that it is still far behind the United States which leads the table with 1,818,983 cases. The US death toll is 101,567 but its casualties have fallen from a high of 5,475 on May 10 to 1,263 on Sunday (May 31).

Brazil is in the second spot with 501,985 cases while Russia is third with 405,843 cases.

UK, Spain and Italy are three other countries worse off than India.

On Sunday, India recorded 8,380 positive cases of Covid-19 in the highest single day spike so far.

India’s death rate has spiked on two days in May. It recorded 195 deaths on May 5 before it shot up to 265 casualties on May 30 for the highest single day death toll.

India had become the 10th worst affected country on May 25 when the Covid-19 tally went past 138,000. India had then overtaken Iran which had 135,000 cases to enter the top 10 list.

Maharashtra continues to be the state with the highest Covid-19 cases in India but now almost all states are reported a surge in positive cases of coronavirus.