Covid-19 lockdown: Stranded people to get financial aid from CM relief fund, announces Arunachal govt

india

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 07:51 IST

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday announced financial assistance to people from the state stranded in other parts of the country due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

The state cabinet took the decision at a meeting done through video-conferencing to ensure “safety protocol through social distancing”.

“It was decided that an amount of Rs 3,500 will be disbursed to all persons of Arunachal Pradesh stranded outside the state for sustenance during the lockdown period,” said a release issued by Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s office.

The financial assistance, to be provided from the chief minister’s relief fund, will be disbursed by deputy commissioners of districts in consultation with local MLAs and other stakeholders.

The amount will be transferred through direct bank transfer to the accounts of those eligible to receive assistance or through UPI “after due diligence and verification”.

Those stranded outside the state and in need of assistance have been asked to contact their authorities of their home districts or their local MLAs.

Meanwhile, Khandu on Thursday said that first positive Covid-19 case in the state has tested negative twice.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “The first positive COVID-19 case of Arunachal Pradesh has tested negative (twice) after conducting 3rd and 4th test consecutive. The number of positive case in the state is now 0.”

The man from Medo village in Lohit district had tested positive on April 1 and 7 last after two tests conducted with decrease in viral load.