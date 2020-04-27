Covid-19 outbreak: Tripura witnesses first wedding amidst lockdown

india

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 20:09 IST

Amidst lockdown, Tripura witnessed it’s first marriage after the couple was granted permission from the administration.

Sunny Sutradhar, 24, a supervisor in export sector in Delhi got married to Subhra Shil, a swimming instructor at a school in Delhi. Both of them are from Purba Gakulpur village, near to Udaipur in Gomati district , almost 50 kilometres from Agartala.

They met each other over social media many years ago and fell in love. Their families also fixed their marriage long back but they had to hold the marriage due to lockdown.

“ We need to join our work in Delhi as soon as the lockdown is lifted. We have no time on our hand and that’s why, we sought special permission from the administration for our wedding. We have cut off many rituals except the customary one. We married maintaining social distance and wearing masks,” Sunny told reporters.

Only 20 invitees from both the groom and bride’s family attended the wedding.

The groom’s family got to know about the provision for seeking special permission regarding marriage from the administration. Accordingly, they applied for so and their all official formalities were done in two days.

Udaipur sub divisional magistrate Aniruddha Roy said, “ Seven restrictions were given to them during the wedding including no wedding reception except the customary one, not more than 20 invitees from both the sides can attend, one vehicle will carry only one passenger and the driver, wearing masks, using hand wash or hand sanitizers, social distancing etc. All the rules were followed by them.”