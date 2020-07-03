Covid-19 state tally: Assam nears 10,000 mark, Meghalaya has less than 100 cases

india

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 09:57 IST

With yet another spike in the number of coronavirus disease cases, India saw its infection tally reaching 6,25,544. The country recrded 20,903 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike so far.

The death toll in the country reached 18,213 on Friday.

Among the states worst affected by the coronavirus disease, both Delhi and Tamil Nadu are above the 90,000-mark. Maharashtra leads the state tally with close to 1.9 lakh cases.

Here’s taking a look at the statewise situation of Covid-19 infections across the country.

Maharashtra

The state Covid-19 tally jumped to 1,86,626 on Friday. Over one lakh (1,01,172 to be exact) people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 8,178 have died.

Tamil Nadu

With 98,392 coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu is the state with second-highest coronavirus cases in the country and has witnessed 1,321 coronavirus fatalities. The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in the state stands at 56,021.

Delhi

The national capital is the third worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 92,175 on Friday. As many as 63,007 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi while 2,864 have succumbed to the infection.

Gujarat

Gujarat has seen Covid-19 cases reach 33,913 on Friday. The state has seen 24,593 people recover from coronavirus while 1,886 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh has jumped to 24,825 while the number of recoveries has touched 17,221. The state death toll stands at 735.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 18,662 Covid-19 cases till date. Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan stands at 430 while 14,948 patients have recovered.

West Bengal

As many as 19,819 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal till date. The state has seen 13,037 recover from coronavirus while 699 people have been killed.

Telangana

The state’s Covid-19 tally stands at 18,570 coronavirus cases. While 9,069 people have recovered from the disease, the Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 275 in the state.

Karnataka

The South Indian state has witnessed 18,016 coronavirus cases till date while 272 have lost their lives to the deadly contagion in the state. Nearly 8,334 patients have recovered from the disease in Karnataka.

Haryana

The coronavirus tally in Haryana has touched 15,509 while the death toll stands at 251. As many as 11,019 people have recovered from the contagion in Haryana.

Situation in other states

Over 14,106 people have been infected by coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh till date. Andhra Pradesh has 16,097 Covid-19 patients. The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Bihar stand at 10,471, while 7,849 people have been infected with Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Odisha, cases have jumped to 7,545 while Assam has reported 9,013 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally stands at 5,784, and the number of cases in Kerala is 4,753.

States with less than 3,000 cases

Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Manipur, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry have less than 3,000 but more than 500 Covid-19 cases.

Mizoram, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases. Meghalaya has less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.