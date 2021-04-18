IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Covid-19 tally reaches over 14.7 million after logging 260k cases on Saturday. See tracker
Commuters being tested for Covid-19 at a special camp outside the civil hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Commuters being tested for Covid-19 at a special camp outside the civil hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
india news

Covid-19 tally reaches over 14.7 million after logging 260k cases on Saturday. See tracker

Over 2.7 million were administered Covid-19 vaccine doses on Saturday, as per the data.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 07:21 AM IST
Covid-19 tracker(Hindustan Times)
Covid-19 tracker(Hindustan Times)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus vaccine
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP