e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 update: With a song and slogan, Indore top cop keeps up police force’s morale

Covid-19 update: With a song and slogan, Indore top cop keeps up police force’s morale

Officials have said that in the last 48 hours, 49 new cases of coronavirus have been found in Indore, including a doctor from a private hospital and a nurse. With this, the number of Covid-19 patients in Indore, the state’s industrial hub, has gone up to 298.

india Updated: Apr 12, 2020 14:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vivek Sharma’s message came on a day when officials said two more people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Indore .
Vivek Sharma’s message came on a day when officials said two more people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Indore . (ANI Screengrab )
         

Inspector general of police (Indore zone) Vivek Sharma has a message for the police personnel on duty in the Madhya Pradesh city, which has emerged as the Covid-19 hotspot in the state.

Vivek Sharma’s message came on a day when officials said two more people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Indore after their death, taking the toll to 32 in the city.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

Sharma sang a line from Hum Honge Kaamyaab to encourage the police personnel.

“Friends there is a big message hidden in this song that if we walk together hand in hand, we will win this war. We won’t be scared,” he said.

Next was a slogan.

“Corona se daro na (Don’t be scared of corona) and we will win again. Some of us will definitely fall during this battle but we won’t let others fall. If we keep walking like this, peace will definitely be there,” Sharma said.

 

“Please take this opportunity as a challenge, which has come as an unprecedented way to connect with people. Please keep a positive mindset and keep each other’s spirit up… I salute your spirit once again,” he added.

Praveen Jadiya, Indore’s chief medical and health officer, said on Sunday that the test reports of the two patients, aged 75 and 65 years, came positive for coronavirus,

Jadiya, however, did not immediately disclose when did the two patients die.

Officials have said that in the last 48 hours, 49 new cases of coronavirus have been found in the city, including a doctor from a private hospital and a nurse. With this, the number of Covid-19 patients in Indore, the state’s industrial hub, has gone up to 298.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Of these, 32 people, or 10.74% of the patients in Indore, have succumbed to the viral disease.

The death rate of Covid-19 patients in the city has remained higher than that at the national level for the last several days.

The city administration has imposed curfew in the urban limits of Indore since March 25.

Madhya Pradesh has conducted only 70 Covid-19 tests, per million population, as per the analysis of data provided by the state government.

(With agency inputs)

Also read| ‘Covid-19 lockdown was delayed because...’: Kamal Nath jabs Centre

tags
top news
As some states extend curbs, India awaits Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown decision
As some states extend curbs, India awaits Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown decision
Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points
Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points
‘Covid-19 lockdown was delayed because...’: Kamal Nath jabs Centre
‘Covid-19 lockdown was delayed because...’: Kamal Nath jabs Centre
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
Is this Indian state close to ‘flattening’ its Covid-19 curve?
Is this Indian state close to ‘flattening’ its Covid-19 curve?
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
Microsoft Teams gets one of Zoom’s most interesting features
Microsoft Teams gets one of Zoom’s most interesting features
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news