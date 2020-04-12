Covid-19 update: With a song and slogan, Indore top cop keeps up police force’s morale

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 14:42 IST

Inspector general of police (Indore zone) Vivek Sharma has a message for the police personnel on duty in the Madhya Pradesh city, which has emerged as the Covid-19 hotspot in the state.

Vivek Sharma’s message came on a day when officials said two more people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Indore after their death, taking the toll to 32 in the city.

Sharma sang a line from Hum Honge Kaamyaab to encourage the police personnel.

“Friends there is a big message hidden in this song that if we walk together hand in hand, we will win this war. We won’t be scared,” he said.

Next was a slogan.

“Corona se daro na (Don’t be scared of corona) and we will win again. Some of us will definitely fall during this battle but we won’t let others fall. If we keep walking like this, peace will definitely be there,” Sharma said.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Inspector-General of Police Vivek Sharma sings "Hum honge kaamyaab" & gives a message to encourage the Police personnel who are carrying out their duties in Indore, amid #CoronavirusPandemic.



Total positive cases in Indore has risen to 298, death toll 32. pic.twitter.com/wBGVIiWASZ — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

“Please take this opportunity as a challenge, which has come as an unprecedented way to connect with people. Please keep a positive mindset and keep each other’s spirit up… I salute your spirit once again,” he added.

Praveen Jadiya, Indore’s chief medical and health officer, said on Sunday that the test reports of the two patients, aged 75 and 65 years, came positive for coronavirus,

Jadiya, however, did not immediately disclose when did the two patients die.

Officials have said that in the last 48 hours, 49 new cases of coronavirus have been found in the city, including a doctor from a private hospital and a nurse. With this, the number of Covid-19 patients in Indore, the state’s industrial hub, has gone up to 298.

Of these, 32 people, or 10.74% of the patients in Indore, have succumbed to the viral disease.

The death rate of Covid-19 patients in the city has remained higher than that at the national level for the last several days.

The city administration has imposed curfew in the urban limits of Indore since March 25.

Madhya Pradesh has conducted only 70 Covid-19 tests, per million population, as per the analysis of data provided by the state government.

(With agency inputs)

