e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 Vaccine should be given free to everyone, says NCP’s Nawab Malik

Covid-19 Vaccine should be given free to everyone, says NCP’s Nawab Malik

During an all-party meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed the opposition leaders that the Centre is in talks with all the state governments over the price of the vaccine.

india Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 14:41 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Mumbai
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be ready in the next few weeks, and as soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India.
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be ready in the next few weeks, and as soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India.(Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)
         

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting on Covid-19 vaccination in the country, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has said that Covid-19 vaccine should be given free to every citizen of the country.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

Speaking to ANI, Malik said, “The Prime Minister held an all-party meeting and now they are saying State and Centre will decide the price, how can it be? In Bihar, they have given the assurance that vaccination will be free. We demand vaccine should be given to each Indian free of cost.”

During an all-party meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed the opposition leaders that the Centre is in talks with all the state governments over the price of the vaccine and that the decision regarding the pricing will be taken keeping public health as the topmost priority.

He said that a Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be ready in the next few weeks, and as soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India.

“Teams of central and state governments are working together for the vaccine distribution. India has the expertise and capacity in vaccine distribution and fares better compared to other nations,” said PM Modi.

“As soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. Healthcare, frontline workers, and the elderly people suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in vaccination,” he stated while asking suggestions from the representatives of the party.

tags
top news
WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout approaches
WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout approaches
PM Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building on Dec 10
PM Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building on Dec 10
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
LIVE: Farmers’ leaders, govt begin fifth round of talks over farm bills
LIVE: Farmers’ leaders, govt begin fifth round of talks over farm bills
Haryana health minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive
Haryana health minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive
36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India
36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India
It’s winter in Maharashtra as mercury drops; Mumbai’s air worsens
It’s winter in Maharashtra as mercury drops; Mumbai’s air worsens
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In