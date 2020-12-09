e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19 vaccine to have differential pricing, says Pfizer

Covid-19 vaccine to have differential pricing, says Pfizer

The company’s Indian arm has sought emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 in the country from the Indian drug regulator.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 18:56 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
The company is in talks with various governments for its Covid-19 vaccine.
The company is in talks with various governments for its Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
         

Global pharma major Pfizer has said it will have differential pricing on its Covid-19 vaccine for different countries, as the company aims to make the vaccine available across the world.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19



After the UK approval for the vaccine, Pfizer and BioNTech are anticipating further regulatory decisions across the globe in the coming days and are ready to deliver vaccine doses following potential regulatory authorisations or approvals, Pfizer had earlier said.

“The fundamental that went into the pricing was that we make sure we make it very quickly available to everyone,” Pfizer Inc Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said at a virtual press conference organised by International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) on Tuesday.

“We are having a tier pricing. It is one price for the developed world based on their GDP, another price, lower for the middle-income countries and in the low-income countries, like countries in Africa etc we are giving it on a not-on-profit base,” he added.

Even in developed countries, the price is what they can afford to pay. In the US the price is USD 19.50, the price of an average meal, Bourla said.

The company is in talks with various governments for the vaccine, he added.

Bourla also said the company is also working on a new formulation that will be able to avoid the -70 degree requirement and can be stored in simple refrigeration.

